Stocks rise, led by energy; 10-year T-note reclaims 3%

Stocks pushed broadly higher, sparked by gains in energy shares as investors continued to digest Pres. Trump’s decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal.

“Big picture, it’s a positive,” says Samantha Azzarello, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan ETFs, noting that many investors look at oil as an economic indicator and that energy companies have played a major role in profit growth for the broader market. “No one was really expecting oil prices to have so much momentum.”

June WTI crude oil jumped 3% to $71.14/bbl, notching another three-and-a-half year high, and the energy sector was the runaway winner (+2%) among equities, as Trump's decision likely will decrease crude supply on the global market, which in turn should force prices higher.

In addition to energy, financials (+1.5%), tech (+1.4%), materials (+1.4%) and industrials (+1.1%) all gained more than 1%; on the downside, only utilities (-0.8%) and telecom services (-1.1%) finished in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices ended broadly lower, pushing yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield gained 4 bps to return to the 3% mark, while the two-year yield ticked up a basis point to 2.53%.