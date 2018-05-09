Adesto Tech +2.9% on Q1 beats, S3 Semiconductors acquisition

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) reports Q1 EPS and revenue beats with 35% Y/Y revenue growth. Q2 guidance has revenue from $18.1M to $19M and gross margin of 46% to 48%.

Revenue guidance includes $1.5M to $2M of expected revenue contribution from the newly announced acquisition of S3 Semiconductors, an ARM design partner, for $35M with an additional earn-out provision based on milestones up to the end of CY19.

Adesto says the acquisition is immediately accretive to gross margin and adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings press release.

Acquisition press release.

Adesto shares are up 2.9% aftermarket to $8.95.

Previously: Adesto Technologies beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 9)