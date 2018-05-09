LTC Q1 hurt by lower rental income, higher interest expense

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Q1 FFO per share fell to 75 cents from 78 cents a year ago,

Lower earnings were primarily due to lower rental income related to properties sold last year, a previously disclosed defaulted master lease that was placed on a cash basis, and higher interest expense resulting from an increase in net borrowings. These were partly offset by higher income from unconsolidated joint ventures and mezzanine loans, the company said.

Previously: LTC Properties misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 9)

Source: Press Release