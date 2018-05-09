CenturyLink +3.7% as profit decline is better than expected

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) shares are up 3.7% in postmarket trading after its Q1 profits topped street expectations despite falling on a comparative basis as expenses rose considerably.

Revenue jumped 41% as reported; adjusting for the Level 3 acquisition as well as its data center/co-location sale, revenues ticked down about 2% as drops in key business units Wholesale & indirect and Consumer were only partially mitigated by other gains.

Operating expenses, meanwhile, rose 45%, and interest expense increased by 68%, crimping profits.

Revenue by business unit (changes pro forma): Medium & small business, $860M (down 5%); Enterprise, $1.32B (up 2%); International and global accounts, $937M (up 5%); Wholesale and indirect, $1.27B (down 6%); Consumer, $1.379B (down 5%); Regulatory, $183M (up 5%).

Revenue by service type: IP & data services, $1.845B (up 1%); Transport & infrastructure,

Cash and equivalents came to $501M as of March 31.

It's reiterated full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA of $8.75B-$8.95B and free cash flow of $3.15B-$3.35B.

