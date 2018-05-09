Ford stops all production of F-Series pickup, maintains earnings guidance

Ford (NYSE:F) says it is halting all production of F-150 pickup trucks, the company's most profitable and popular model, after a fire knocked out production at one of its suppliers.

F-150 production also has been suspended at the Kansas City assembly plant, and the company says the Dearborn truck plant will be suspended tonight; F-Series Super Duty production is down at the Louisville truck plant, but Ford expects Super Duty production to continue at the Ohio assembly plant in Avon Lake.

Ford expects the production shortage will "have an adverse impact" on near-term results but it maintains full-year EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.70.

"It takes 76 days for an F-150 to sell, so the company does have a bit of a cushion," says Ivan Drury, Edmunds senior manager of industry analysis. "But when you have a vehicle that comprises a quarter of your company's sales, any production disruption is going to cause some consternation."