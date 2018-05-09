Spectra Energy Partners +4% following strong Q1 results

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) +4.6% after-hours as Q1 earnings and revenues both come in ahead of consensus estimates, citing solid base business performance and increased earnings from expansion projects.

Q1 ongoing distributable cash flow totaled $453M, compared with $403M in the prior-year quarter.

SEP says mainline and facilities construction of NEXUS and TEAL is underway in Ohio and Michigan and remain on target to begin service in late Q3.

SEP continues to expect no material impact on distributable cash flow from recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission policy changes on tax treatment of MLPs, but any potential impacts beyond 2018 depend on the success of mitigation efforts including the execution of a rate case and final FERC policy implementation.