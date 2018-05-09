Fox turns in mixed report as investors look to deals

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) missed profit numbers in its Q3, and revenues declined, in a tough comparison vs. a year-ago quarter featuring a Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, share action is mixed as investors look past the earnings particulars to a heavy industry fight for Fox's assets between Disney and Comcast, as well as overlapping bids for Sky.

Income rose 8% to $876M as reported; adjusted quarterly EPS fell to $0.49 from a comparable $0.54 a year ago (and saw a $0.02/share impact from modification of equity awards tied to the proposed Disney/"New Fox" transactions).

The drop in TV advertising was mitigated somewhat by gains in cable, with higher affiliate, syndication and advertising revenues there.

Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $4.42B (up 9.8%); Television, $1.149B (down 32%); Filmed Entertainment, $2.24B (down 0.6%).

OIBDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.68B (up 16.5%); Television, $78M (down 59%); Filmed Entertainment, $286M (down 23.3%).

Press release