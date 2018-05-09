Alaska Communications +6.5% after Q1 profits grow

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) is up 6.5% in postmarket trade after posting Q1 earnings where profits grew despite a downtick in revenues.

That revenue decline was tied to "compression in our health care vertical," CEO Anand Vadapalli says, mitigated somewhat by cost control measures.

Overall, revenue fell to $55.97M from $56.7M.

Revenue by segment: Business and wholesale, $33.8M (down 2%); Consumer, $9.4M (up 1.1%); Regulatory, $12.8M (down 0.8%).

Operating income rose to $5.3M from $4.7M, and the company swung to a net profit of $2.1M from a year-ago loss of $0.7M.

EBITDA ticked up to $14.4M from $14.3M.

Free cash flow was $1.8M, vs. a previous $7.7M.

For 2018, it's guiding to total revenue of $225M-$230M; EBITDA of $55M-$58M; capex of $33M-$35M; and adjusted free cash flow of $5M-$8M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.

