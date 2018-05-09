Plains says Permian volumes surged in Q1 but constraints appear

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -0.9% ) says its Permian crude oil transportation volumes during Q1 rose by ~750K bbl/day Y/Y, exceeding expectations, and the company sees a recent widening of Permian crude differentials as a positive indicator for fee-based revenue on Permian systems.

"Our 2018 guidance incorporated an expectation that Permian takeaway capacity would likely experience constraints in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019... This is materializing earlier than expected," PAA said during its earnings conference call.

PAA says it is accelerating projects but long-distance pipeline constraints likely will remain until additional projects such as Sunrise I and II expansions and Cactus II are completed.

Separately, Stifel downgrades PAA to Hold from Buy with a $24 price target following the company's Q1 results, saying it will look to the upcoming analyst day "to better understand the Permian’s growth trajectory in light of takeaway capacity, PAA’s balance sheet improvements and expectations with free cash flow" in 2019 and beyond.