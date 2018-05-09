VTv Therapeutics +19.9% on statistics positive in azeliragon study

VTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) is up 19.9% postmarket after saying that though its Phase 3 STEADFAST study of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease didn't meet co-primary endpoints, it's identified a sub-population that showed statistically significant benefits.

That sub-population was participants with peak azeliragon blood plasma concentration of less than 7.5 ng/mL. The company says the findings were consistent with results from an earlier Phase 2B study.

It's going to submit a revised Statistical Analysis Plan to the FDA pre-specifying a target population; it expects to report Part B topline efficacy based in 12-month data in June.