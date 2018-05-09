RBS reaches $4.9B settlement in U.S. probe of mortgage-backed securities

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) agrees in principle to pay a $4.9B civil penalty to settle a U.S. Justice Department investigation about the mortgage-backed securities the bank issued during 2005-08.

RBS says $3.46B of the penalty would be covered by existing provisions, with the rest to come from an incremental charge of $1.44B during Q2.

CEO Ross McEwan says the agreement would allow RBS “to deal with this significant remaining legacy issue and is the price we have to pay for the global ambitions pursued by this bank before the crisis.”