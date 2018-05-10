Wyndham Worldwide completes sale of its European vacation rentals business

Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) completed its previously announced sale of its European vacation rentals business to an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC.

"The completion of this transaction is a major milestone toward our becoming two strong, independent public companies leading the way in vacation ownership and hospitality," said Stephen P. Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Worldwide. "We are confident that the European vacation rental brands will continue to succeed with the support of Platinum Equity, and we are proud to continue our partnership with these customer-focused brands, underscored by the Wyndham Vacation Rentals endorsement and participation in our award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program."

Wyndham Worldwide intends to use the net proceeds from the sale primarily to reduce its existing indebtedness.

Previously: Wyndham Worldwide to sell its European Vacation Rental Business to Platinum Equity (Feb. 15)