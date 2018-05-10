Super Thursday at the BOE

It's data deluge day in London.

In addition to a press conference from Mark Carney, the Bank of England will release its monetary policy decision, the minutes from its last meeting and a quarterly inflation report.

Until a few weeks ago, a 25 basis point rate hike was anticipated with near certainty, but dovish comments from Carney have dashed those expectations, along with a softer GDP print and weakening pound.

Sterling +0.5% to $1.3614. FTSE 100 -0.4% to 7,633.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, EWUS, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU