Roche's doublet therapy fails to beat Bayer's Stivarga in late-stage CRC study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, IMblaze370, evaluating Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's doublet therapy of COTELLIC (cobimetinib) + TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with treatment-resistant late-stage colorectal cancer (CRC) failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) STIVARGA (regorafenib).

The results were consistent with an earlier study that showed TECENTRIQ as monotherapy failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit over and above STIVARGA in the same patient population.