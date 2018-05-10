Wyndham Worldwide preps for spin-off

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) announced that its board approved the spin-off of wholly-owned subsidiary Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The distribution is expected to occur on May 31.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation will be renamed Wyndham Destinations after the spin-off. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will trade on the NYSE under the symbol WH and Wyndham Destinations will continue to trade on the NYSE under the new symbol WYND.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is expected to begin "regular-way" trading on June 1.

Capital allocation check: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also announces a share repurchase authorization of $300M, while Wyndham Destinations will have approximately $1B remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Source: Press Release