Himax +4.3% on Q1 beats, upside revenue guidance

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares are up 4.3% on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 5% Y/Y revenue growth. Q2 guidance has upside revenue of $177.47M and $185.6M (consensus: $176.77) and in-line EPS of $0 to $0.01 (consensus: $0.01).

Product mix (% of revenue): Large driver ICs, 36% (+2% Q/Q); small and medium-sized driver ICs, 44% (-12%); non-driver products, 20% (-23%).

Key metrics: Gross margin (IFRS), 22.5% (-210 bps Q/Q); operating expenses, $39.8M (-1.1% Q/Q, +16% Y/Y); operating margin, -2%; cash and equivalents, $151.9M; restricted cash, $147M; inventories, $148M; accounts receivable $166.6M; cash from operating activities, $2.3M; capital expenditures, $18.6M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

