The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is tumbling after the Bank of England held its benchmark rate steady at 0.5%, but trimmed its inflation guess to 2.4% and GDP to 1.4%.

"The inflation rates of the most import-intensive components of the CPI appear to have peaked," says the MPC.

Inflation report

The pound has knee-jerked lower by nearly 100 pips vs. the dollar, currently buying $1.3511. The FTSE 100 is marginally higher.

