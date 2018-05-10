Colony NorthStar using liquidity to buy back stock, reduce debt

During Q1, Colony Northstar (NYSE:CLNS) raised about $2B of third-party capital from institutional clients and completed $60M of other equity and debt asset monetizations.

Recorded impairment loss of $153.4M vs. $8.5M a year ago.

AUM $43B as of March 31, 2018

As of May 7, CLNS had about $1.1B of liquidity through cash-on hand and availability under revolving credit line.

Liquidity from more accelerated sales of non-core assets and businesses is being used to buy back common shares, reduce debt, and sponsor new investment opportunities under a predominantly third party capital model, says CLNS President and CEO Richard B. Saltzman.

About 48.2M shares of class A stock repurchased at average price of $5.79 a share, or $279M, YTD.

After quarter end, CLNS completed combining S2K Financial with NorthStar Securities, creating a broker-deal retail distribution business now called Colony S2K Holdings.

Source: Press Release