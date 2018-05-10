Magna International higher after strong quarter

Shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) head higher after Q1 results top estimates, driven by strong results from the Complete Vehicles segment. The company overcame the industry-wide drop in light vehicle production in North America.

Sales were up 14% on a constant currency basis and after factoring out divestitures.

Income from operations increased 7% to $851M during the quarter.

"We continue to position Magna for the emerging mobility ecosystem as demonstrated by the recently announced partnership with Lyft," says Magna CEO Don Walker.

MGA +1.89% premarket to $62.00 vs. a 52-week trading range of $43.18 to $61.56.

