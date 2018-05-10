Futures steady ahead of inflation data

U.S. stock index futures are hugging the flatline as markets await another slew of corporate earnings and the latest inflation report.

The Fed is also watching... on a yearly base, core CPI is projected to climb 2.2% in April, a tad faster than the 2.1% gain recorded in the previous month.

Oil is up 0.5% at $71.52/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1317/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.98%.

