Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) reports $2.74B in revenue for April, down 21% Q/Q but up 44% Y/Y.

TSMC expects a 7% to 8% Q/Q decrease in revenues for the quarter due to weak demand from the mobile sector, which won’t be offset by cryptocurrency mining that remains strong at the moment.

The company previously cut its 2018 revenue growth forecast to 10% from a range of 10% to 15%.

Revenue YTD is up 13.5% Y/Y.