SpaceX launches Falcon 9 Block 5

SpaceX (SPACE) is set to launch a Bangladeshi satellite today atop a Falcon 9 Block 5 - the latest and final major upgrade to the rocket.

Although the company hasn't outlined all the changes, there will be a stronger heat shield for the trip back through the Earth’s atmosphere and new retractable landing legs.

The new rocket is "designed to be capable of 10 or more flights with very limited refurbishment," SpaceX said ahead of the launch window, which opens at 4:12 p.m. ET and closes at 6:22 p.m. ET.

