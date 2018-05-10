Total to buy 25% stake in Clean Energy Fuels, becoming top shareholder

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +12.5% premarket after Total (NYSE:TOT) agrees to purchase up to 50.8M shares of CLNE’s common stock for $83.4M, becoming the company’s largest stockholder with a 25% ownership interest.

TOT also will provide as much as $100M in credit support for CLNE’s planned leasing program to place thousands of new natural gas heavy-duty trucks on North American roads by Q3 of this year.

“There couldn’t be a better endorsement for the future of natural gas heavy-duty trucking in North America than for Total, one of the largest energy companies in the world, to step up with this investment,” says CLNE President and CEO Andrew Littlefair.