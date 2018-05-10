LaSalle Hotel Properties boosts forecast for year on stronger H1

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) says its rosier outlook for the year is based solely on stronger than expected performance in the first half.

Sees year adjusted FFO per diluted share/unit $2.16-$1.19, had seen $2.06; forecasts Q2 adjusted FFO per share 74 cents to 77 cents.

The company says Manhattan market revpar growth is at highest point since any quarter dating to 2013.

Q1 adjusted FFO $37M, or 33 cents per share, vs. $51M, or 45 cents, a year ago.

Q1 revpar fell 7.6% to $165, as average daily rate dropped 4.0% to $221 and occupancy declined by 3.7% to 74.9%; revpar was approximately flat when excluding hotels in Washington, DC; Key West and hotels under renovation.

