Eddie Lampert talks to Sears shareholders

Eddie Lampert held court yesterday at the Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) annual shareholder meeting in Chicago.

"Let me be the first one to acknowledge we are on the right path but we haven’t gotten over the hump. We need to convert our vision into reality," Lampert said.

While Lampert issued the usual bravado on the company's strategy, he also sounded concerned on the ongoing cash crunch.

"We needed liquidity; I’ve provided it, but we can’t operate if we don’t have the necessary liquidity," he maintained.

Sears is currently operating about half the stores it did in 2012.