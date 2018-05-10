Valeant to refinance existing credit deal

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) announces its intent to amend its existing credit agreement in order to borrow $3.815B in new Term B loans.

The amendment and restatement, if executed, will extend the maturity date of its revolver to five years from the closing date (up to $1.2B), replace the currently outstanding Term B loans with the new Term B loans (seven-year maturity date), modify the covenants for more operating flexibility, add subsidiary VPI as a co-borrower and lower the interest rates payable.

VPI will also issue $750M of secured debt securities and $750M of unsecured debt securities, subject to market conditions.

Proceeds will fund the refinancing of Valeant's outstanding Term B loans and redeem its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2020, 6.375% Senior Notes due 2020, 6.75% Senior Notes due 2021 and 7.25% Senior Notes due 2022.

The transactions should close this quarter.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.