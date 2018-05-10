Rexford Industrial buys two sites for $127.M, sells two for $9.1M

Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR) bought two industrial properties in southern California for a total investment of $127.1M, bringing year-to-date acquisition volume to over $235M.

Both properties are 100% leased.

Acquisitions were funded using cash on hand, disposition proceeds, and existing line of credit.

REXR sold two buildings in Ontario, California, for $9.05M because the buildings didn't fit with the company's standard industrial property focus.

The company paid $121M, or $174 per square foot for an industrial building in Commerce and $6.08M, or $176 per square foot, for a building in Anaheim.

