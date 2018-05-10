Infinera -6.5% despite Q1 beats, in-line guide, analyst target increase

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 16% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue of $203M to $213M (consensus: $206.03M) and EPS of -$0.07 to -$0.03 (consensus: -$0.06). Company still expects to return to profitability in 2H18.

Press release.

Analyst action: Needham raises its Infinera price target from $12 to $14 (19% upside to yesterday’s close) on the strong quarter.

Firm says all the pieces are falling into the place Infinera after last year’s rough waters.

Source: Briefing.com.

Infinera shares are down 6.5% premarket to $11.

