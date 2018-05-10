Kelly Services +4% post Q1 results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) reports revenue rose 3.5% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Total Americas revenue from services expanded 2.3% to $1.07B (+1.9% on a constant currency basis).

Total EMEA revenue from services increased 23.2% to $296.8M (+10% on a constant currency basis).

Segment break-up: Americas staffing: $604.3M (+5.4%); Global talent solutions: $485.8M (-0.3%); International staffing: $284.7M (+21.9%).

Gross margin rate fell 60 bps to 17.4%.

SG&A expense rate improved 20 bps to 16.5%.

Operating margin rate slipped 40 bps to 0.9%.

KELYA +4.03% premarket.

