MiMedx comments on indictment of former speakers

In a statement, MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) acknowledges that it did pay the former VA employees who were recently indicted to speak on behalf of the company, but it is "important to note that MiMedx was not indicted."

It says it is reviewing the information in the indictment and will fully cooperate with the VA Office of Inspector General, as well as other authorities, in the matter, adding that it maintains a "robust compliance program" that includes a requirement that speakers obtain authorization from their institutions before any speaking engagement.

