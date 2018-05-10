New retailer deals lift e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) trades lower after topping Q1 estimates, but only matching full-year guidance expectations.

Total sales were up 9% during the quarter, while gross margin fell two percentage points to 61% of sales. SG&A expenses were up a point to 55% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $11.9 million

"Highlights for the quarter included our full-chain rollout at Ulta Beauty, our most successful Beautyscape influencer program and product collaborations to date, and expanding our operations advantage to our first U.S. manufacturing partner," notes e.l.f. CEO Tarang Amin.

Looking ahead, e.l.f. expects FY18 revenue of $286M to $291M vs. $289M consensus and EPS of $0.59-$0.61 vs. $0.59 consensus.

ELF -1.25% premarket to $19.75.

Previously: e.l.f. Beauty beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 9)