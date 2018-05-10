Post-earnings rally for Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's (NASDAQ:FRSH) expects system-wide comparable sales to be "about flat" in FY18 after setting guidance previously for flat to low single digit growth.

The company expects fulll-year EBITDA of ~$21M vs. $18M consensus.

Domestic franchise new store openings of approximately 10 units are expected during the year.

"We are pleased with the progression of our strategic initiatives that we believe will stabilize near-term results and return this system to profitable growth," says CEO Weldon Spangler.

Shares of Papa Murphy's are up 8.70% in premarket trading.

