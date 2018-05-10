Randgold Resources -7% as Q1 profit, production slide

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) -7.6% premarket after reporting a 24% Q/Q drop in Q1 profit to $66.5M, as gold sales of $392M fell 10% from $435M in the previous quarter.

Q1 production fell 16% to 286.9K oz., slowed by a labor strike at the Tongon mine in Ivory Coast and lower-grade mining at its flagship Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali.

Randgold says it could make up the lost production and hit its full-year production target of 1.3M-1.35M oz.

CEO Mark Bristow says he believes talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo will lead to a compromise on the country’s new mining rules; in Congo, the company owns the Kibali mine, which increased production by 22% Q/Q and is on track to hit its 2018 target of 730K oz.

“The challenges continue to mount for Randgold,” says RBC Capital. “Although there is nothing in this quarter that provides a critical blow to the company by any means, it will be a stretch for the company to meet its annual guidance now.”