JetBlue sees 6% gain revenue miles

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports revenue passenger miles increased 5.7% in April to 4.301B.

Capacity was up 5.3% to 5.020B available seat miles during the month.

The carrier's load factor improved 40 bps to 85.7%. YTD load factor is up 60 bps to 84.9%.

Guidance update: JetBlue continues to expect Q2 unit revenue to be -3% to 0%, including a 2.5 point headwind from holiday placement, as well as a 1.25 point headwind from completion factor and co-brand incentive payments previously disclosed for the Q2 of 2017.

+0.32%

JBLUpremarket to $18.77.