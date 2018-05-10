VBI's CMV vaccine candidate shows positive effect in early-stage study; shares ahead 11% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of encouraging results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing CMV candidate VBI-1501.

Results showed that VBI-1501 was safe and well-tolerated at all doses. The highest dose induced an immune response (CMV-neutralizing antibodies against fibroblast cell infection) in 100% of subjects after the third vaccination.

Neutralizing antibodies against epithelial cell infection were observed in 31% of subjects receiving the highest dose.

The efficacy of CMV vaccine candidates is determined by the seroconversion in fibroblast (common cells in connective tissue) and epithelial (cells that separate body cavities from the outside environment, like those lining the inside of the lungs) cells.

Epithelial cells are historically more difficult to protect against infection.