Union Gaming sees macro environment supporting Golden Entertainment

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) after the casino company reported an in-line Q1.

"We continue to believe shares of GDEN are one of the better buys in the sector today given the ~45% upside implied by our price target," writes analyst John DeCree.

"Underpinning our thesis is the improving macro environment in the Las Vegas Locals and Southern Nevada economy that should continue to support revenue growth for the next several years. We believe the market is underestimating the FCF potential of GDEN and the rapid deleveraging opportunity along with the significant real estate value in Stratosphere and the adjacent land-bank," he adds.

Union Gaming's price target of $40 on GDEN reps 9X the estimate of 2019 EBITDA.

GDEN +2.14% premarket to $28.20 after Q1 results.

