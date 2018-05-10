Chef's Warehouse battles through weather issues

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) trades higher after posting a slightly higher profit beat than anticipated on in-line revenue growth of 11%.

:Despite some challenging winter weather across our network, especially in the mid-west early in the quarter and the four named winter storms that hit the Northeast and mid-Atlantic in February and March, we continued to see solid organic growth amid a supportive economic backdrop and continued strength in independent restaurant," notes CEO Chris Pappas.

Full-year guidance: Sales between $1.40B and $1.44B vs. $1.42B consensus; Gross profit between $355.0M and $365.0M; Net income between $19.5M and $22.0M; Net income per diluted share between $0.68 and $0.77; Adjusted EBITDA between $74.5M and $78.0M; Adjusted net income per diluted share between $0.69 and $0.78 vs. $0.74 consensus.

Previously: Chefs' Warehouse beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 9)