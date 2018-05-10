Array BioPharma slips 3% premarket after Roche's unsuccessful late-state CRC study

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) eases 3% premarket on increased volume in apparent reaction to the failure of Roche's COTELLIC + TECENTRIQ to beat Bayer's STIVARGA in treatment-resistant advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) in a Phase 3 study.

Array's triplet approach (encorafenib + binimetinib + Lilly's Erbitux) has shown a positive effect in patients with BRAF-positive advanced CRC in an ongoing late-stage study.

