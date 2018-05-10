Brookfield Asset Management up 2.9% pre-market after strong Q1 growth

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) 2.86% higher in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 FFO $1.17B, or $1.16 a share, vs. $674M, or 65 cents, a year ago.

BAM continues to raise capital for third real estate flagship fund, now over $9B after the first close; sees raising more capital through the rest of this year to make it its largest real-estate fund to date.

Current private equity flagship fund is over 90% committed and invested; launched successor fund in quarter with first close seen later this year.

Latest infrastructure fund is over 50% committed and invested.

Fee-related earnings increased by 56% to more than $1.0B over the last twelve months, a result of new capital raised across multiple fund strategies and stronger market valuations of its listed partnerships.

Liquidity includes $22B of third-party private fund commitments and $10B of core liquidity.

Generated close to $500M from disposition gains in Q1.

