Airline fares fell 2.7% M/M in April in a rather sharp move downward that followed two straight months of 0.6% gains. Bloomberg reports the monthly drop was the largest in four years.

The average fare during the month was 6.9% lower than the level from a year ago on an unadjusted basis.

The airline fare price index can be influenced significantly by increased competition in just a few key markets.

Related stocks: LUV, UAL, DAL, AAL, JBLU, ALK, HA, SAVE, ALGT, SKYW.

Related ETF: JETS.

BLS CPI data