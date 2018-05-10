Groupon +3.5% as analysts raise targets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is up 3.5% premarket as analysts come in with upgrades and target increases after yesterday's earnings beat.

Double-digit price gains yesterday evaporated to just a 0.8% gain by the close.

D.A. Davidson has given the stock a Street-high price target of $8, implying 64% upside. The company's real story is its work to ramp full-price sales, analyst Tom Forte says -- which if successful "would go a long way to closing Groupon’s virtuous circle – value to the consumer, merchant, and Groupon." (h/t Bloomberg)

UBS has upgraded the shares to Neutral and given them a $5.50 price target.

Meanwhile, Cowen has bumped its target to $5.75; B. Riley has raised its target to $6.30; and Morgan Stanley has raised its target to $4.60.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript