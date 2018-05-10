McDermott details reverse stock split, CB&I exchange offer

McDermott (MDR +0.7% ) has completed the 3-to-1 reverse split of its common stock, meaning three shares of MDR were automatically combined into one.

The company's exchange offer for CB&I (CBI -0.6% ) common stock has also gone into effect, a deal that saw a total of approximately 66.7M shares of CB&I common stock validly tendered and not withdrawn, representing approximately 65% of the common shares of CB&I outstanding.

All CB&I shares that were validly tendered and not withdrawn have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the exchange offer.