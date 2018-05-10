Enbridge +3% as higher crude volumes lead to Q1 earnings beat

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +3.7% premarket after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations, as Canada’s largest pipeline operator transported higher volumes of crude oil and natural gas during the quarter.

ENB says it moved 2.63M bbl/day of crude on its Mainline system across Canada and the U.S. during the quarter, up from 2.59M bbl/day in the year-ago period.

Q1 distributable cash flow and cash from operating activities totaled $2.31B and $3.19B, respectively, vs. $1.21B and $1.77B for Q1 2017.

ENB reports "significant progress" on its 2018 funding plan; since introducing the plan in December, ENB has raised nearly $3.1B of hybrid equity and refinanced $2.3B of debt at the operating company level.