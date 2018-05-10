Macy's tracks lower after Morgan Stanley gloom

Macy's (NYSE:M) opens with a 3.1% downward swing after Morgan Stanley slaps an Underweight rating on the department store operator.

"Macy's continues to undergo core operating challenges, similar to peers in the department store space. Despite closing stores proactively, store-only comps remain negative and we forecast them to remain so in the future," reads the MS note penned by analyst Kimberly Greenberger.

"Expense cuts, real estate monetization, and secondary growth initiatives are encouraging, but we think the market needs to see core retail EBIT stabilization and a return to strong cash flow generation in order to become more constructive on the stock," she adds.

The investment firm sees more ROIC deterioration for Macy's this year and estimates EPS of $3.55 for the full year. Add it all up, and MS comes up with a price target of $25 on Macy's.