FDA OKs Phase 3 protocol for Oncolytics' Reolysin in advanced breast cancer

The FDA has signed off on the design and statistical analysis plan for a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Oncolytics Biotech's (OTCQX:ONCYF) REOLYSIN (pelareorep) in metastatic breast cancer, a Fast Track indication.

The company plans to initiate the study as soon as feasible.

Pelareorep, a non-pathogenic, proprietary isolate of the unmodified reovirus, is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

