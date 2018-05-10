Zomedica teams up with Seraph Bio to develop pathogen detection system for vets

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ZOMHF) inks an agreement with Seraph Biosciences securing exclusive rights to the latter's pathogen detection device in the veterinary market.

Under the terms of the deal, Seraph will supply its hardware platform, related software and consumables for development by Zomedica, designated as product candidate ZM-020.

Zomedica will pay Seraph $500K upfront plus 641,717 shares of ZOM common stock, up to an additional $7M (50/50 cash and stock) in milestones and license fees based on a percentage of gross profit.

ZM-020, based on laser spectroscopy, is designed to provide real-time identification of pathogens and disease indicators without the need for reagents.