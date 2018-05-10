Stocks start higher as U.S. inflation stays tame

Stocks extend yesterday's rally with modest gains in early trade after U.S. inflation data comes in weaker than expected; S&P +0.4%, Dow and Nasdaq both +0.3%.
April CPI rose 0.2% and core CPI added 0.1%, both below consensus; on a year-over-year basis, total CPI is up 2.5% and core CPI is up 2.1%.
"This was a far cry from the great leap many inflation alarmists have been fearing. We're still well within the Fed's 2% comfort level," Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade, tells CNBC.
European bourses are little changed, with Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both +0.1% and France's CAC -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.5%.
In U.S. corporate news, Qualcomm +2.1% after announcing a $10B share repurchase program, and Ford +0.8% despite news that it is halting production of its F-150 pickup due to a fire at a supplier plant.
All 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by telecom services (+1.2%) and health care (+0.6%), while the financial sector (+0.1%) is struggling to stay afloat.
U.S. Treasury prices extended their overnight gains following the data release, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 4 bps lower at 2.96% while the more Fed-sensitive two-year yield is down just one basis point at 2.52%.
WTI crude oil -0.1% at $71.04/bbl after surged yesterday to its highest since November 2014 following Pres. Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.