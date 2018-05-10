Margins improve at Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) is down 0.25% in early trading despite posting a surprise penny profit in Q1.

Overall depletions were down 4% Y/Y.

The company says it saw "strong" revenue per barrel and improved in beer-related costs per barrel during the quarter.

Gross profit improved to 31.7% of sales vs. 28.6% a year ago.

Full-year guidance: Total depletions -2% to +3%; shipments -2% to +3%; average price increases of 1% to 3%; gross margin rate of 32.0% to 35.0%.

