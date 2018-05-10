SailPoint Technologies slides 6.6% due to weak margins

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL -6.6% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 36.3% Y/Y to $49.71M of which License was $17M (+39% Y/Y); Subscription $23M (+54% Y/Y); Services & other of $9.7M (+17% Y/Y).

Revenue by region: U.S.,$32.7M (+25.8% Y/Y); EMEA, $11.7M (+101.7% Y/Y); Rest of the world, $5.3M (+43.2% Y/Y).

Number of customers were 984 (+35% Y/Y) & Subscription revenue as a percentage of total revenue increased 400 bps to 46%.

Q1 overall margins: Adj. operating declined 108 bps to 6.2% & Adj. EBITDA declined 237 bps to 6.6%.

Cash & equivalents were $130.9M (+12.8% Q/Q) & cash from operations rose 121.7% Y/Y to $15.3M.

Q2 Outlook: Revenue, $49.5-50.5M (consensus: $49.78M); Adj. operating income, $(0.5) to 0.5M; Adj. EPS, $(0.03) to $(0.02) (consensus: -$0.03); income tax, $0.7M & shares of 87.5M.

2018 Outlook: Revenue, $225-229M (consensus: $222.64M); Adj. operating income, $14-16M; Adj. EPS, $0.07-$0.09 (consensus: $0.06); income tax, $1.8M. Expectations of Adj. operating loss & Adj. net loss excludes SBC expense & amortization of acquired intangibles.

