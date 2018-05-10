Green Dot soars after sizzling Q1

Green Dot (GDOT +15.3% ) rallies to a new 52-week high after posting sizzling Q1 numbers.

Operating revenue came in at $315M to top the consensus estimate for a mark of $297M.

Gross dollar volume was $11.72B vs. $7.49B a year ago and $8.43B in Q4.

Adjusted EBITDA was $104.1M or 33.1% of revenue. Non-GAAP EPS increased 40% Y/Y to $1.40.

"The ongoing financial momentum we are seeing in both Green Dot’s own established product lines and those new products being powered by Green Dot’s 'Banking-as-a-Service' or BaaS, Platform provides us the ability to raise both top and bottom line full year financial guidance," says CEO Steve Streit.

Full-year guidance: Operating revenue of $1.02B to $1.012B vs. $982M to $997M prior outlook; adjusted EBITDA of $240M to $245M vs. $236M to $241M prior outlook.

